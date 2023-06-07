How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 7
Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 103 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (339 total).
- The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.264).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Syndergaard enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Syndergaard is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|L 9-8
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ranger Suárez
|6/11/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Aaron Nola
|6/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Lance Lynn
