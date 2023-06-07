Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 103 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .243 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (339 total).

The Dodgers are seventh in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.264).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.54 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Syndergaard enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Syndergaard is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds L 9-8 Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - - 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Ranger Suárez 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Tony Gonsolin Aaron Nola 6/13/2023 White Sox - Home Noah Syndergaard Lance Lynn

