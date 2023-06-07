J.D. Martinez and Jonathan India will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds hit the field at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+140). The total is 11 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +140 11 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 61.2% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (30-19).

Los Angeles has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Dodgers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-24-2 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have gone 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 15-16 10-11 25-15 26-17 9-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.