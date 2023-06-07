Dodgers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 7
Wednesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) versus the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- The Dodgers have won two of their last five games against the spread.
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored 49 times and won 30, or 61.2%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 13-14 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 339.
- The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 31
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|L 9-8
|Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver
|June 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson
|June 8
|@ Reds
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|June 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Ranger Suárez
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Aaron Nola
|June 13
|White Sox
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Lance Lynn
