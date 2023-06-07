Wednesday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-26) versus the Cincinnati Reds (28-33) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on June 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Noah Syndergaard (1-4) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers have won two of their last five games against the spread.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 49 times and won 30, or 61.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 13-14 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 339.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.52).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule