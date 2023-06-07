On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (batting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .209.

In 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 17.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 26 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.7%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings