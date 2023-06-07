Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Chris Taylor (batting .292 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .209.
- In 45.7% of his games this season (21 of 46), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 17.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (30.4%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), with two or more runs five times (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|26
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.7%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Reds have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Reds will send Williamson (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.29 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.