Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .308 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- In 28 of 41 games this season (68.3%) Smith has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (19.5%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.9% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (61.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
