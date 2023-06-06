The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .308 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 28 of 41 games this season (68.3%) Smith has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (19.5%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.9% of his games this year, Smith has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (61.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 21 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings