Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- In 40 of 57 games this year (70.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (22.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.0%).
- He has scored in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with two or more runs eight times (14.0%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
