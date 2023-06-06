On Tuesday, Mookie Betts (.628 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 80th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

In 40 of 57 games this year (70.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (19.3%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (22.8%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (38.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (14.0%).

He has scored in 61.4% of his games this season (35 of 57), with two or more runs eight times (14.0%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 29 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings