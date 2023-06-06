Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .227.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|9 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.96).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
