Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 27 walks while batting .227.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this year (45.5%), including three multi-run games (5.5%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 28 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings