Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .218.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 37 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
