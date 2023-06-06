Miguel Rojas -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .218.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 37 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 17 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings