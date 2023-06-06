Miguel Rojas -- hitting .282 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .218.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (18.9%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 37 games this year.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in six games this year (16.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
20 GP 17
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
