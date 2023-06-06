Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .203 with four doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- In 27 of 54 games this year (50.0%) Muncy has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in 14 games this season (25.9%), leaving the park in 8% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 23 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 28 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
