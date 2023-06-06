Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .203 with four doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 154th, his on-base percentage ranks 79th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

In 27 of 54 games this year (50.0%) Muncy has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has homered in 14 games this season (25.9%), leaving the park in 8% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has driven home a run in 23 games this year (42.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 28 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 26 15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings