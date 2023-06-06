Jason Heyward -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.5% of his games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings