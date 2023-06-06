Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver (1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.36, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
