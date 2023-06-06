Jason Heyward -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Heyward has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 20.5% of his games this year, Heyward has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs four times (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.323 AVG .147
.405 OBP .275
.742 SLG .265
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
7 RBI 1
7/5 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 22
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
  • The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Weaver (1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.36, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.