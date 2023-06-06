James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .188 in his past 10 games, 131 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .230.

In 49.1% of his 57 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 29 13 (46.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Reds Pitching Rankings