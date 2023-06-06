James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .188 in his past 10 games, 131 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while hitting .230.
- In 49.1% of his 57 games this season, Outman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Outman has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.