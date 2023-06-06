Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (hitting .349 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.562) and OPS (.968) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- In 76.7% of his 60 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this year (63.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (18.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|23 (76.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|17 (56.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|4 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.