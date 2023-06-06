The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (hitting .349 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.562) and OPS (.968) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

In 76.7% of his 60 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (63.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (18.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 30 GP 30 23 (76.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 17 (56.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 11 (36.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings