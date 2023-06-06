Jake Fraley rides a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (27-33) game against the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tony Gonsolin (3-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (1-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 1.77 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.77, a 1.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .897 in seven games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in seven starts this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.36, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .284 batting average against him.

Weaver enters this game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Weaver will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

