Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Reds on June 6, 2023
Jonathan India and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday (beginning at 7:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (3-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 19
|5.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Padres
|May. 14
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 8
|6.0
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 81 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .335/.406/.562 slash line on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 57 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .257/.362/.532 so far this year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 2
|4-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 31
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- India has 63 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.362/.421 on the season.
- India has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run and five RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has collected 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.360/.493 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
