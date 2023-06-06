In the series opener on Tuesday, June 6, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) face off against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (27-33). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +145. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin - LAD (3-1, 1.77 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 5.36 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 30, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 6-7 (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Dodgers went 3-2 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) J.D. Martínez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+120) Max Muncy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+100) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -699 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.