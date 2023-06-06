The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 101 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .460 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Dodgers rank 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (331 total, 5.5 per game).

The Dodgers are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Gonsolin is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Gonsolin will look to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging five innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - - 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Ranger Suárez 6/11/2023 Phillies - Away Tony Gonsolin Aaron Nola

