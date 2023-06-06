Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+155). The total for the matchup is listed at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 10 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 30 of the 48 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).

Los Angeles has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

Los Angeles has played in 60 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-24-2).

The Dodgers have a 2-4-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-10 15-15 10-11 25-14 26-16 9-9

