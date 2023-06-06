Dodgers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 6
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (27-33) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 6.
The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (3-1) for the Dodgers and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Dodgers have won two of their last five games against the spread.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 30, or 62.5%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 13 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles has scored 331 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 30
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole
|June 4
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán
|June 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver
|June 7
|@ Reds
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson
|June 8
|@ Reds
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft
|June 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|June 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Ranger Suárez
|June 11
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Aaron Nola
