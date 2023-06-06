Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-25) and the Cincinnati Reds (27-33) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Dodgers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 6.

The probable pitchers are Tony Gonsolin (3-1) for the Dodgers and Luke Weaver (1-2) for the Reds.

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Dodgers have won two of their last five games against the spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 30, or 62.5%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 13 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 6-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 331 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule