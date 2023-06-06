David Peralta -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Yankees.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .242 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last games.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).

He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In 25.5% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 27 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Reds Pitching Rankings