David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on June 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Yankees.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .242 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 during his last games.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (14.9%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 47 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 25.5% of his games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 47 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|27
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.96).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 74 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
