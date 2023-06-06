Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (batting .320 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .211 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- In 46.7% of his games this year (21 of 45), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (14 of 45), with more than one RBI six times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|25
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds' 4.96 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.2 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.