On Tuesday, Chris Taylor (batting .320 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .211 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

In 46.7% of his games this year (21 of 45), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (17.8%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this year (14 of 45), with more than one RBI six times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.6% of his games this season (16 of 45), with two or more runs five times (11.1%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 25 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

