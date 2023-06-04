Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .315 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (28 of 40), with multiple hits 14 times (35.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (18 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 62.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|21
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .179 batting average against him.
