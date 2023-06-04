The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.432 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .315 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 70.0% of his games this year (28 of 40), with multiple hits 14 times (35.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this year (18 of 40), with two or more RBI eight times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 62.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 21 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings