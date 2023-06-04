Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .261.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.6% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has had an RBI in 22 games this year (39.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 35 of 56 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- German (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .179 to opposing batters.
