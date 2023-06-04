Mookie Betts -- with a slugging percentage of .690 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .261.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 56 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has had an RBI in 22 games this year (39.3%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 of 56 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 29 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings