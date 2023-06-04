Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .223 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of those games.
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- German (3-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .179 to his opponents.
