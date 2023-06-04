The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .223 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

Vargas has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.8% of those games.

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI eight times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 28 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings