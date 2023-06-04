Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.282 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .218.
- Rojas has recorded a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 37 games this season.
- Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .179 against him.
