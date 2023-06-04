The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.282 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .218.

Rojas has recorded a hit in 19 of 37 games this year (51.4%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).

He has not hit a home run in his 37 games this season.

Rojas has had an RBI in six games this year.

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 17 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings