Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .208 with four doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.
- He ranks 151st in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (26.4%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), he has scored, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing hitters.
