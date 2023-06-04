On Sunday, Max Muncy (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .208 with four doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

He ranks 151st in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 27 of 53 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (26.4%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), he has scored, and in nine of those games (17.0%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 26 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings