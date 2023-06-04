Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 38.6% of his 44 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (20.5%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing hitters.
