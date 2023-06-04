The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Yankees.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 38.6% of his 44 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this year (20.5%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (38.6%), including four games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 22 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings