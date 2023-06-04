James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|13 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Yankees rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (3-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .179 to his opponents.
