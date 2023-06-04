On Sunday, James Outman (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 167 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .232.

Outman has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.8% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 21 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 29 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings