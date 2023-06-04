Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 46 of 59 games this season (78.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (44.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (21 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|13 (44.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- German (3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.98, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .179 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.