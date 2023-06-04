After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 46 of 59 games this season (78.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (44.1%).

He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (21 of 59), with two or more RBI eight times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 29 GP 30 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 13 (44.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings