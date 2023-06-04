Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and New York Yankees (35-25) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (2-0) for the Dodgers and Domingo German (3-3) for the Yankees.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 30 (63.8%) of those contests.

This season Los Angeles has won 10 of its 19 games, or 52.6%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 330 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).

Dodgers Schedule