The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and the New York Yankees (35-25) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 4 at Dodger Stadium, with Bobby Miller getting the ball for the Dodgers and Domingo German taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Yankees have +135 odds to win. Los Angeles (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (2-0, 1.64 ERA) vs German - NYY (3-3, 3.98 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 47 times this season and won 30, or 63.8%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 10-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Yankees had a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Max Muncy 0.5 (-161) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+115) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

