Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 100 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).

The Dodgers are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.248).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Miller is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees L 6-3 Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Luke Weaver 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - - 6/10/2023 Phillies - Away Bobby Miller Ranger Suárez

