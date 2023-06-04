How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 4
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB play with 100 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in baseball with a .463 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.245).
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (330 total).
- The Dodgers are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.248).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (2-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Miller is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Luke Weaver
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|6/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Ranger Suárez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
