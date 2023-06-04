The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge take the field in the final game of a three-game series against J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +125 odds). The matchup's total is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -155 +125 9 -115 -105 -1.5 +125 -150

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have a 30-17 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 13-12 (winning 52% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Los Angeles has played in 59 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-23-2).

The Dodgers have collected a 2-3-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-9 15-15 10-10 25-14 26-15 9-9

