David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta is batting .429 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|27
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing batters.
