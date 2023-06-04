David Peralta -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta is batting .429 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 27 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings