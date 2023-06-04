David Peralta -- hitting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on June 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .233 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Peralta is batting .429 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 13.0% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 46 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 12 games this season (26.1%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 46 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 27
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • German makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .179 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.