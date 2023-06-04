The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .215 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits five times (11.4%).

In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 25 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 9 (47.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings