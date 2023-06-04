Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Chris Taylor (.320 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Yankees.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .215 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 21 of 44 games this season (47.7%), including multiple hits five times (11.4%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 31.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), he has scored, and in five of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (3-3) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 3.98 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .179 to his opponents.
