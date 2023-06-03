The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .317 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), with at least two hits 14 times (35.9%).

In eight games this season, he has homered (20.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with more than one RBI eight times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 25 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 21 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings