Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.441 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .317 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), with at least two hits 14 times (35.9%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (20.5%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 46.2% of his games this season (18 of 39), with more than one RBI eight times (20.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 39 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole (6-0) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 13th start of the season. He has a 2.93 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
