Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who gets the start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Padres vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Padres Batting & Pitching Performance

The Padres are 14th in MLB action with 65 total home runs.

San Diego is 25th in MLB, slugging .380.

The Padres' .220 batting average ranks 29th in MLB.

San Diego ranks 24th in runs scored with 235 (4.1 per game).

The Padres' .313 on-base percentage is 22nd in MLB.

The Padres strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Diego's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

San Diego has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Padres have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.257).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 67 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 250 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Cubs rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.11 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.256 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher

The Padres are sending Darvish (3-4) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Darvish enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Darvish will try to secure his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (5-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 11 starts, Smyly has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Padres Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Yankees L 10-7 Away Yu Darvish Gerrit Cole 5/30/2023 Marlins W 9-4 Away Ryan Weathers Sandy Alcantara 5/31/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Blake Snell Braxton Garrett 6/1/2023 Marlins W 10-1 Away Joe Musgrove Jesús Luzardo 6/2/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Home Michael Wacha Jameson Taillon 6/3/2023 Cubs - Home Yu Darvish Drew Smyly 6/4/2023 Cubs - Home Ryan Weathers Marcus Stroman 6/5/2023 Cubs - Home Blake Snell Kyle Hendricks 6/6/2023 Mariners - Home Joe Musgrove Logan Gilbert 6/7/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Wacha George Kirby 6/9/2023 Rockies - Away Yu Darvish Austin Gomber

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Reds L 8-5 Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays W 1-0 Home Marcus Stroman Taj Bradley 5/30/2023 Rays W 2-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Shane McClanahan 5/31/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Justin Steele Zach Eflin 6/2/2023 Padres W 2-1 Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha 6/3/2023 Padres - Away Drew Smyly Yu Darvish 6/4/2023 Padres - Away Marcus Stroman Ryan Weathers 6/5/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Hendricks Blake Snell 6/6/2023 Angels - Away Justin Steele Tyler Anderson 6/7/2023 Angels - Away Jameson Taillon Jaime Barria 6/8/2023 Angels - Away Drew Smyly Reid Detmers

