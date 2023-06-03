The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) against the Yankees.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with four homers over the course of his last outings.

In 72.7% of his 55 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.5%).

He has scored in 35 of 55 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 29 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (65.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (20.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (37.9%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings