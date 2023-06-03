Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .714 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) against the Yankees.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 with four homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 72.7% of his 55 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (40.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (14.5%).
- He has scored in 35 of 55 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (62.1%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.3%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (65.5%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (37.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Yankees will send Cole (6-0) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
