The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

In 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vargas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 28 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings