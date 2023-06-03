Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .220 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- In 29 of 53 games this season (54.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vargas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 24 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Cole (6-0) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
