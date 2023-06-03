After batting .250 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .209.

In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Rojas has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).

He has not homered in his 36 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (13.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

