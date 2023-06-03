Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has five doubles and six walks while hitting .209.
- In 18 of 36 games this season (50.0%) Rojas has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has not homered in his 36 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in five games this year (13.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
