Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has four doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.

He ranks 150th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (26.9%), leaving the park in 8.3% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has had an RBI in 23 games this season (44.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 26 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings