Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .475 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has four doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.
- He ranks 150th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (26.9%), leaving the park in 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has had an RBI in 23 games this season (44.2%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.3%.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7).
