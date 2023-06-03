The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .238 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in 17 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (14.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this season (20.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.323 AVG .147
.405 OBP .275
.742 SLG .265
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
7 RBI 1
7/5 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 22
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th.
