Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Yankees Player Props
|Dodgers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Yankees Odds
|Dodgers vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Yankees
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .238 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 17 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (14.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (20.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.