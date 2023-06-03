The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .238 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 17 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (14.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (20.9%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 22 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings