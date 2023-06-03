James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .074 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- Outman has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th.
