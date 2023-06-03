James Outman -- with a slugging percentage of .074 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Yankees.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 50.9% of his games this season (28 of 55), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (21.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

Outman has an RBI in 15 of 55 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 29 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

