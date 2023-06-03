Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .698 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (.995) this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 45 of 58 games this season (77.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (44.8%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 38 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|13 (46.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole (6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
