Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .698 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on June 3 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.579) and OPS (.995) this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 45 of 58 games this season (77.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (44.8%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven in a run in 21 games this season (36.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 28 GP 30 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 13 (46.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

