Saturday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) against the New York Yankees (34-25) at Dodger Stadium should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 3.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (6-0, 2.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Michael Grove (0-1, 8.44 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a win-loss record of 3-5 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (327 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule