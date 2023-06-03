The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) will look to J.D. Martinez, riding a 16-game hitting streak, against the New York Yankees (34-25) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, at Dodger Stadium.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (6-0) versus the Dodgers and Michael Grove (0-1).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will send Grove (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed three innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.44, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.

Grove has put together one start this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

The Yankees will hand the ball to Cole (6-0) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.93 and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .213 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.93), 28th in WHIP (1.140), and 25th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

