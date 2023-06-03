The New York Yankees (34-25) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) will go head to head on Saturday, June 3 at Dodger Stadium, with Gerrit Cole getting the ball for the Yankees and Michael Grove taking the hill for the Dodgers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (6-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 8.44 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Dodgers' game versus the Yankees but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Dodgers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Dodgers to defeat the Yankees with those odds, and the Dodgers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 26, or 65%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 26-14 (65%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Yankees went 3-2 over the five games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers have come away with five wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Dodgers have won three of eight games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) David Peralta 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.