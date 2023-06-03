Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 100 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .466 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored 327 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, throwing three innings and giving up two earned runs.

In four starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of four innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees W 8-4 Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Michael Grove Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán 6/6/2023 Reds - Away Tony Gonsolin Hunter Greene 6/7/2023 Reds - Away Noah Syndergaard Brandon Williamson 6/8/2023 Reds - Away Clayton Kershaw Graham Ashcraft 6/9/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.