How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Gerrit Cole, who is the named starter for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Dodgers Player Props
|Yankees vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Dodgers Odds
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers' 100 home runs rank second in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .466 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored 327 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.45) in the majors this season.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20 against the Chicago Cubs, throwing three innings and giving up two earned runs.
- In four starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings one time, with an average of four innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Greene
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.