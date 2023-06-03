Aaron Judge and Mookie Betts will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +105. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

The Dodgers have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (three of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers). For three games in a row, Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.7 runs.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win five times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won three of its six games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 58 games with a total.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 2-2-0 in four games with a line this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-8 15-15 10-9 25-14 26-14 9-9

