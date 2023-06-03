The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.

Peralta has had a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits six times (13.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 11 games this year (24.4%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 27 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings