David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .228 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- Peralta has had a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including multiple hits six times (13.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 45 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this year (24.4%), Peralta has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 10 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|27
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.72 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.93 ERA ranks 14th, 1.140 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 25th.
