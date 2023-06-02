The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .311 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (47.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (21.1%).

He has scored in 63.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 21 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (57.1%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 13 (76.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (52.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

