Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Yankees - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Nationals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .311 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 34.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (47.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (21.1%).
- He has scored in 63.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|21
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (57.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|13 (76.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (52.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will look to Severino (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
